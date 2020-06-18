Spotify welcomes Kim Kardashian West to the podcast family (What say you, Apple?)

Spotify just added a crown jewel to its trove of podcast stars, signing an exclusive handle Kim Kardashian West for a show about wrongful conviction and criminal justice reform.

BIG PICTURE: Where’s Apple? As Spotify goes on a pod hunting expedition, we haven’t heard much from the No. 1 platform for podcasts, which appears to be rapidly losing ground to its smaller rival.

LONG OVERDUE MAKEOVER

Quaker Oats is finally retiring the Aunt Jemima brand and its racist logo.

It took 130 years.

Uncle Ben's said it's "evolving" its visual identity. (It's important to note the racism inherent in those "Aunt" and "Uncle" titles — they are honorifics that white southerners applied to older black people, usually servants, instead of "Mrs." or "Mr.")

Later in the day, Mrs. Butterworth, which can be owned by Conagra, said it was also undergoing a “complete brand and packaging review.”

Meanwhile, we cannot help but notice all the still-pretty-racist logos and mascots that proliferate across the United States (looking at you, Washington Redskins. And you, Chiquita banana. And you, Nestle Eskimo Pie).

BREAKIN’ 2: EXTREMIST BOOGALOO

We really, really wish this were a story about scrappy city youths battling a greedy real estate developer with the just their wits and the power of dance. But this isn’t the 1984 cult classic “Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo.” This is a completely different, decidedly maybe not electric Boogaloo.

The Boogaloo people of 2020 are less inclined to impromptu funky headspins than they’re, say, stockpiling semi-automatic weapons for the imminent American civil war.

The FBI says that two men with links to the extremist Boogaloo movement are behind the killing of two law-enforcement officers in California late last month. Facebook has a long and unflattering history of letting extremist views and conspiracy theories flourish on its platform, including the Boogaloo movement. Facebook said it had removed the Boogaloo groups the suspects posted to, and was reviewing others associated with the movement.

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, in a nearly seven-minute monologue Wednesday morning, eviscerated Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, whom he accused of raking in vast amounts of dollars on "promoting extremism." It was a fairly blistering rant for that hour of the morning. CNN Business' David Goldman has more.

ANOTHER (POTENTIALLY) SCARY TECH UPDATE

Twitter just rolled out a feature allowing you to create 140-second audio tweets, which it hopes will bring a "more human touch" to the platform.

But users were quick to point out what else it may bring — namely, abuse and misinformation that Twitter has already spent years trying (with varying success) to combat in regular text tweets.

A human touch is one thing, but a human voice with a Twitter megaphone has the possibility of harm — but can also be, like, super annoying.

RENT: STILL TOO DAMN HIGH, BUT…

A lot of people want to get out of dodge right now — far from dense populations and costly, small apartments, especially in places like San Francisco and New York.

That’s created at least one potential economic upside: City rents are falling as “pandemic pricing” sets in.

Last month, the four most expensive cities — San Francisco, New York, Boston and San Jose — all saw rents on median one-bedroom apartments decline from a year ago, according to apartment listing platform Zumper.

RELATED: Federal foreclosures and eviction moratoriums which were set to expire at the end of June are being extended for 2 more months.

Correction: An early in the day version of the report incorrectly characterized the nature of Kim Kardashian West’s Spotify podcast.