Spotify to add 8:46-minute moment of silence to playlists and podcasts in honor of George Floyd

Spotify will add an Eight minute and 46-second moment of silence to choose playlists and podcasts on the platform to honor George Floyd. The size of the moment of silence is equal to the quantity of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd down by the neck with his knee, ensuing in Floyd’s demise and sparking common outcry and demonstrations in US cities and all over the world.

Spotify’s motion is a component of a broader motion in the music trade known as Blackout Tuesday designed to protest police violence and racism. A quantity of report labels are collaborating following a call to action from Atlanta Records advertising chief Jamila Thomas and former Atlantic worker Brianna Agyemang that began with the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused. ViacomCBS can also be participating in a blackout lasting Eight minutes and 46 seconds throughout its community and cable channels beginning 5PM ET on Monday.

“June 2nd is Black Out Tuesday, a day of collective disconnect from work meant to help people reflect and come together in support of the Black community. On this day — and every day — Spotify will support our employees, friends, partners, artists, and creators in the fight against racism, injustice, and inequity,” the corporate writes in a blog post. “We are using the power of our platform to stand with Black creators, amplify their voices, and accelerate meaningful conversation and long-needed change. As a result, you’ll notice some changes on Spotify starting at 12:01 AM on Tuesday.”

In addition to the moment of silence, Spotify says it is going to pause all social media publication, exchange headline podcast and playlist photographs and logos with a blacked out picture, and extra prominently promote black artists and podcasters with specifically curated playlists and its present Black History is Now hub. The firm can also be matching monetary donations made by workers to organizations preventing racism and injustice.