Spotify Premium Duo plan allows two accounts to share one subscription

Spotify has introduced a brand new subscription for couples surviving in the same household to share a single subscription between two accounts.

Called the Spotify Premium Duo plan, it is ostensibly a version of your family plan for 2 people. For a monthly cost of $13, two individuals can have their particular separate accounts and don’t have to handle the recommendation algorithm going wild with two different music preferences.

The Duo plan ostensibly works the exact same way as family plan, where Spotify requires you to have the same address for all involved accounts. Of course, just like is the case with your family account, Spotify actually does nothing to verify if the two accounts are actually in one location so long as you fill in the exact same address for both.

The Duo plan also gets Duo Mix, a playlist curated from what the two accounts like so you can sample each other’s musical tastes. Or you can just ignore it and continue listening to everything you like.

The new Duo plan costs a bit more compared to the $10 single account plan but significantly less than the $15 family plan, which you could have required previously even if you in the pipeline on sharing between just two people. This way, you don’t have to waste more money on a family group plan whether or not it’s just for two people.

