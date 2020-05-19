Spotify pays reported $100m to sign podcast host Joe Rogan

Mr Rogan’s most renowned episode, in September 2018, included Tesla president Elon Musk, in which both smoked cannabis, which is lawful inCalifornia

Spotify in 2015 got start-up Gimlet Media, which creates the preferred podcast Reply All, as well as The Last Podcast on theLeft Earlier this year it bought The Ringer, the podcast business run by Bill Simmons, a preferred sporting activities broadcaster.

The Swedish business’s hefty costs on podcasting has actually drawn in objection both due to the fact that its exclusivity bargains have actually led to podcasts being gotten rid of from various other applications, as well as due to the fact that the business has actually run the gauntlet for not paying musicians a lot more.

Apple has actually apparently been taking into consideration complying with Spotify right into unique podcasts, after in 2015’s step right into TELEVISION streaming with Apple TELEVISION+.

Podcast listening has actually expanded recently, although information has actually recommended couple of individuals are paying attention to them as they remain at residence throughout the coronavirus pandemic.