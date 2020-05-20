Spotify makes Joe Rogan’s podcast an exclusive as the platform expands beyond music

With Rogan, Spotify is revealing its readiness to bring even more podcast audiences to its platform via exclusive web content. Spotify currently has lots of podcasts exclusive to the platform, consisting of 3 from Gimlet Media as well as 3 from The Ringer, according to a firm representative.

“We’re making even more web content exclusive on the platform, [which] permits us to market in a much more significant means [and] bring individuals onto the platform,” Ostroff stated at the time. “And we’re finding that creators are excited about working with us on an exclusive basis, because we’re able to put so much more of our marketing and on-platform data and insights in their hands.”

Rogan said in an Instagram blog post Tuesday that Spotify “won’t have any creative control over the show.”

The program was formerly not available onSpotify Rogan followers might pay attention to him on various other systems, such as Apple’s podcast application or YouTube. But Spotify might see that “The Joe Rogan Experience” had actually long been the most looked for podcast on its platform, the business stated.

The reveal will certainly debut on Spotify on September 1 as well as come to be exclusive later on this year. Rogan likewise will certainly make video clip episodes readily available on Spotify.