Spotify launches video podcasts on free and premium tiers

On Tuesday, Spotify announced its new video podcasts. Podcast listeners will be in a position to watch a small number of podcasts on video in all markets where Spotify already has Podcasts rolled out. You’ll still be able to listen to Podcasts the same way, the only big difference is some podcasts would let you watch a video along with the audio.

Spotify lists these podcasts will now give you a visual or video feed along with the audio track:

Book Of Basketball 2.0

Fantasy Footballers

The Misfits Podcast

H3 Podcast

The Morning Toast

Higher Learning with Van Lathan & Rachel Lindsay

The Rooster Teeth Podcast



Spotify reminds that should you happen to leave the app while watching a podcast, the audio will continue in the background. As well, listeners can still download the audio-only version for offline listening.

Video podcasts are nothing new. I was downloading video podcasts from iTunes and watching them on my iPod video over about ten years ago. Podcasts are rising in popularity lately with how accessible they’ve become in popular music services such as for example Spotify, and it’s turn into a way for superstars to have a longer format to speak to their audience.

