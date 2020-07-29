Spotify is testing shareable quote cards pulled from podcast episodes

Spotify has actually begun testing a brand-new function that will make it much easier for users to obtain quotes from podcast episodes and share them throughout social networks platforms. The test starts with The Michelle Obama Podcast, which simply made its launching on the music streaming platform, and is presently live just on mobile phones.

I generally listen to podcasts on Apple however @MichelleObama brand-new one came out on Spotify and I ENJOY this quote function Spotify playlist has! This is a big benefit over Apple podcast pic.twitter.com/kawcz1Kqe1 — Christina Jovanna Olivarez (@Christina SBG)July 29, 2020

When you tap the play button on any of the program’s episodes, vibrant text cards with quotes pulled from The Michelle Obama Podcast pop-up. In order to share the quote, all you need to do is tap on any of the cards and choose the social networks platform of your option (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and so on) from the sharing menu.

However, the test is apparently live just in the United States for a little lot of users, and there is no word when it will be presented extensively for other podcasts and in markets outside the United States. “At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of those tests end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning,” Spotify was priced quote as stating by Engadget