Spotify is launching an exclusive League of Legends esports podcast

Spotify keeps contributing to its exclusive podcast toolbox, and today, it’s entering into the esports area. The business revealed a multiyear collaboration with Riot Games that’ll make Spotify the center for all League of Legends audio material, consisting of exclusive podcast series.

At least one program will release this year, called Untold Stories: Top Moments from Worlds, a nine-episode series that’ll lead up to the 10th League of Legends champion this fall. Listeners will find out about the gamers and leading anthem through video game highlights, interviews, and video game sound impacts.

Two music playlists, consisting of the existing, “This is League of Legends,” will be upgraded routinely, too. Spotify’s likewise preparing to commit a day to the Worlds Anthem, a tune Riot launches every year to begin its yearly champion competitors, to offer listeners a behind-the-scenes take a look at how the music was made.

The collaboration may appear rather not likely, however it makes good sense offered how popular League of Legends’ music seems. The video game’s YouTube channel has actually a playlist devoted to video from the video game, and more than 21 million individualshave watched The video game is likewise an main user on Spotify with its leading track counting more than 154 million listens. Spotify plainly sees an chance here to intensify its …