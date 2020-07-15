Spotify comes to Russia and 12 more Eastern European markets

Spotify is growing its presence in Europe and will now be available in 13 new countries in the Eastern part of the continent. This brings the total markets where Spotify is officially available to 92.

Albania, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, and Ukraine are the new additions

Starting today, users in these regions can enjoy the music streaming service which brings 50 million tracks, 4 billion playlists, and localized music curated for the local audiences. The free ad-supported tier of Spotify will be available alongside the ad-free Premium, Premium Family, Premium for Students and DUO plans.

Spotify is also bringing 200 new playlists from artists in the newly added regions which will be available globally. Spotify for Artists which brings live statistics and tools for artists and labels to manage their releases is also available. The Russian market in particular is one where Spotify is betting big with even more local artists, special playlists and music recommendations.

Instagram music stories that allow users to share Spotify tracks will also be available in Russia. Podcasts will not be available upon launch as the Russian podcast scene is still not mature enough for Spotify’s liking.

