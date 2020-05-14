Spotify Brings Back 3-Month Free Trial, Rs. 699 Annual Premium Subscription

With the continuing coronavirus pandemic tightening purse strings, Spotify is bringing again two gives globally, in a bid to entice customers to enroll or renew their lapsed subscriptions. One, Spotify is extending its free trial interval from one month to 3 months for brand new Premium subscribers. The three-month free Spotify trial is on the market now by way of June 30 for particular person, scholar, couple (Duo), and household plans, as and the place relevant. Two, Spotify has discounted its annual subscription to Rs. 699, which represents an efficient financial savings of 50 % for these on month-to-month billing. As earlier than, this isn’t relevant on scholar, couple, and household plans.

In India, the 2 Spotify gives — free three-month Premium trial, and a heavily-discounted 12-month particular person Premium subscription — had been first launched final yr in August and December, respectively. While the previous was obtainable for a number of months, the latter solely caught round for 3 weeks. Now, shoppers can avail the benefits once more. Moreover, this can be a significantly better time to get on board Spotify, what with the world’s main subscription-based music streaming service having solved its pending licensing points in India with each Warner Music Group and Saregama. WMG songs arrived at the beginning of April, and Saregama kicked in this week.

Spotify’s limited-time three-month trial takes it forward of YouTube Music’s one-month free trial, although it might probably’t match Apple Music, which has been providing a six-month free trial since final month. As for its limited-time low cost on the annual Premium subscription, Spotify is as soon as once more nearer to the annual choices of its native competitors within the nation. Both Times Internet-owned Gaana and Reliance Industries-owned JioSaavn value Rs. 399 for 12 months, whereas Apple Music is available in at Rs. 999. Others do not provide annual plans.

To avail 90 days of free Spotify Premium, simply head over to spotify.com/premium, spotify.com/scholar, spotify.com/duo, or spotify.com/household, as relevant. A yr of discounted Spotify at Rs. 699 can be obtainable at spotify.com/premium. Spotify often prices Rs. 119 per 30 days for people, Rs. 59 per 30 days for college students, and Rs. 179 per 30 days for households as much as six members. Spotify Duo just isn’t obtainable in India.