Spot On 100% Silicone Treadmill Belt Lubricant – Made in The USA – with Both a Precision Twist Cap and an Application Tube for Easy, Full Belt Width Lubrication

This easy to use 100% silicone treadmill lubricant comes equipped with two (2) dispensing options. It is capped with a precision twist spout dispensing top for general purpose lubricating. Also included is the PATENTED, extended reach tube cap (Patent #D838757), designed to slide under the treadmill’s belt for complete belt width lubrication with no need to loosen the belt. Non-toxic and odorless, this lubricant is ideal for all treadmills requiring non-petroleum silicone based lubricant. Protect your equipment from costly repairs by reducing friction between the belt and deck. Regular lubrication reduces noise, extends both belt and motor life, eliminates belt hesitation, and makes your workouts safer and more enjoyable. The silicone lubricant comes packaged in an easy squeeze 4 ounce bottle that provides approximately 4 applications, enough for a typical year of use. 100% Money-Back Guarantee. Made in the USA. Keeps you and your treadmill in tip-top shape!

THE ORIGINAL APPLICATOR TUBE for easy full width belt lubrication. Each controllable squeeze bottle of treadmill lubricant comes with 2 dispensing options, both caps specifically chosen to match the silicone viscosity for ideal flow control. Each bottle comes with a precision twist spout dispensing top for general purpose lubricating. Also included is our patented 8 inch extension tube cap, designed with a straight and stiff tube to reach under the belt for full width belt lubrication.

UNIVERSAL 100% SILICONE TREADMILL BELT LUBRICANT formulated for a wide range of modern treadmills. Works great for home and heavy duty commercial treadmills, most elliptical equipment, and other exercise equipment. Non-toxic and odorless.

ELIMINATE MESS. Full belt width lubrication with NO NEED TO LOOSEN THE BELT. The PATENTED CAP WITH TUBING easily slides between the belt and deck to deliver lubricant to the center of the belt, right where it’s needed. The tube size was selected to match the lubricant viscosity for ideal flow control. A ribbed flat cap seals the bottle for safe shipping.

PROTECT YOUR EQUIPMENT FROM COSTLY REPAIRS by reducing friction between the belt and deck. Regular lubrication reduces noise, extends both belt and motor life, eliminates belt hesitation, and makes your workouts safer and more enjoyable. Each 4 oz bottle contains approximately 4 applications, enough to protect your treadmill for a full year.

KEEPS YOU AND YOUR TREADMILL IN TIP-TOP SHAPE! Ideal for all treadmills requiring non-petroleum silicone based lubricant including Nautilus, Epic, Landice, LifeSpan, NordicTrack, Sole, ProForm, Life Fitness, Horizon, Weslo, True, Lifestyler, Sportcraft, Star Trac, Woodway, Schwinn, PaceMaster, Precor, Smooth, Spirit, Vision, Fuel, and more. 100% Money-Back Guarantee. MADE in the USA and SOLD by a US COMPANY.