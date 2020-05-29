Sportswomen unite in protest against racism after killing of George Floyd

The 16-year-old added a name to motion for her followers, asking them to signal a petition demanding justice for Floyd, earlier than writing: “I promise to always use my platform to help make the world a better place.”

Six-time Olympic champion sprinter Allyson Felix echoed her sentiment, sharing a put up by the Black Lives Matter motion, which learn: “Too much trauma. Too much mourning. Too many hashtags. Too often healing these wounds over and over again. STOP KILLING US. We stand with you Minneapolis, our hearts are broken too.”

Meanwhile, US Women’s National Team footballers took to social media to voice their disgust, with Megan Rapinoe sharing the quote, “Racism is not getting worse, it’s getting filmed”, whereas team-mate Alex Morgan posted her personal message on Twitter: