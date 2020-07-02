Sports to come together to celebrate NHS and key workers | Football News





Twickenham Stadium showed its support for the NHS through the coronavirus pandemic

A range of sports, including football, cricket and rugby union, are to come together to celebrate the NHS and key workers on the organisation’s 72nd birthday this week-end.

Members of the general public are also encouraged to be a part of the ‘Thank You Together’ initiative by applauding the “commitment, courage and sacrifice shown by so many” on the doorsteps at 5pm on Sunday.

Wolves vs Arsenal Live on

This weekend’s Premier League and EFL fixtures will soon be preceded with a moment’s applause, while England’s Test series against the West Indies – which begins on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports – has been named the #raisethebat series.

England vs W Indies Live on

England rugby union head coach Eddie Jones and a selection of his players will even record many thanks messages.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “The Premier League will support the NHS and its moment of thanks to recognise the efforts of the health workers, key workers and all those who have shown kindness and care to others during these months.”

A message associated with thanks to the NHS is exhibited on Wembley Way through the pandemic

Rugby Football Union leader Bill Sweeney added: “Rugby, like the larger sporting neighborhood and the country as a whole, is very grateful to and pleased with all those who have proved helpful tirelessly by means of this outbreak going over and past to assistance local areas and typically the NHS.

“We are actually inspired by many people stories around the world showing nature and strength in these difficult times to ensure that you will come by means of this together and come out stronger.”

The open public regularly revealed its understanding for the NHS and key workers through the coronavirus outbreak by taking portion in the ‘Clap for our Carers’ campaign, which usually saw lots of people stand and applaud issues doorsteps each Thursday in 8pm.