Sports teams want to turn their arenas into voting centers

As the Covid-19 pandemic renders many American sports stadiums underutilized, and amid concerns over voting safety, the nation’s four major sports leagues are teaming up to create “Election Super Centers.”
“I may still be new to L.A. but didn’t take long for me to learn how special the relationship is between the Dodgers and Lakers,” James said in a news release announcing the partnership. “We are all in this together.”
Hawk the vote
“We always felt we were a community and civic asset. We took that oath as an opportunity and a big responsibility,” said Hawks Principal Owner Tony Ressler.
Value in the venues
The sheer size of sports venues has helped them emerge as potential voting centers. They would allow for reduced lines, shortened wait times and safe spacing.
The Election Super Centers Project, a non-partisan initiative, brings…