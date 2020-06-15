Sports Stars Quiz: Rugby vs Football – Will Greenwood takes on Jamie Carragher | Rugby Union News

In the final bout of Rugby Stars Quiz, Will Greenwood takes on Jamie Carragher in rugby versus football.

There’s a slight deviation from the typical ‘Rugby Stars Quiz’ as Sky Sports football pundit Carragher is invited to take part.

Expect a fun-filled 30 minutes of questions – some serious, others more light-hearted, with plenty of banter and competitiveness!

2003 World Cup winner Greenwood gets tested on his football knowledge while Liverpool legend Carragher gets questioned on everything rugby.

Which Sky Sports pundit will have the past laugh?