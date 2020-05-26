Sports Stars Quiz: Rugby vs Cricket – Dan Biggar and Jamie George vs Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow | Rugby Union News

The 3rd episode of our Rugby Stars Quiz sees rugby take on cricket as Dan Biggar and Jamie George go back to group- up and obstacle Jonny Bairstow and Ollie Pope.

We have actually departed somewhat from our normal ‘Rugby Stars Quiz’ as we welcome some cricket stars to participate. Expect an enjoyable- filled up 30 mins of concerns; some significant, others a lot more light- hearted with a lot of exchange and competition.

The host is lead analyst, Miles Harrison and he asks the concerns and maintains the participants in check.

The test layout adjustments somewhat for every episode. Harrison clarifies the guidelines at the beginning to make sure that both groups are totally prepped prior to entering into fight. I will not ruin the enjoyable below and provide you a guidelines run-through, will certainly allow you see it and do not hesitate to participate in and play along also.

George and Biggar took each various other on in the very first episode, however similar to in 2017 when they collaborated for the British and Irish Lions scenic tour to New Zealand, they have actually signed up with pressures once more to tackle England cricketers Bairstow and Pope.