Sports stars call for commitment to PE and Sport Premium funding

As the country starts its transition to a fresh normality, we have been sure you’ll agree with the need to do all we could to help young people reconnect and get over the damage done to their well-being in recent months.
Sport and Physical Education have a vital role to play in this recovery. But with almost one in three young people less active throughout lockdown, a definite focus and investment is required.
In recent years the PE and Sport Premium has supported primary schools in England to improve PE and sport, getting decidedly more young people active and enhancing their health and well-being.
We, the undersigned, are very concerned that the PE and Sport Premium funding will not be confirmed beyond this academic year. As a result, schools are being severely compromised within their ability to plan their support for young people’s physical and mental health.
We fear that any withdrawal of support for Physical Education and school sport at this critical time might be catastrophic for a generation of teenagers who have never needed them more.
We urge government to signal its commitment to young people’s wellbeing by confirming this essential funding without further delay.
Signatories
Sir Mo Farah
Hannah Cockroft MBE, DL
Clare Balding OBE
Lawrence Dallaglio OBE
Steve Cram CBE
Kate Richardson-Walsh OBE
Danny Care
Manu Tuilagi
Maddie Hinch MBE
Jenny Meadows
Martin Offiah MBE
Sarah Stevenson MBE
Chris Ashton
Keri-Anne Payne
Joe Marler
Chloe Rollie
Helen Richardson-Walsh MBE
Sophie Bray MBE
Marcus Smith
Jack Clifford
Mike Brown
Laura Unsworth MBE
Thinus Delport
Georgie Twigg MBE
Andew Castle
Hannah Macleod MBE
Shona McCallin MBE
Freddie Tuilagi
Lizzie Simmonds
Chris Adcock
Gabby Adcock
Louise Hunt
Craig Heap
Sam Ruddock
Allison Curbishley
Neil Ryan
Sarah Outen MBE
Jonathan Broom-Edwards
Sophie Allen
Ben Smith
Ali Jawad
Tammy Beaumont MBE
Sandy Ryan
Ed Stafford
Donna Fraser
Alex Dombrandt
Marc Leckie
Anna Caplice
Leanne Riley
Emily Scott
Rachel Burford
Sarah Beckett
Vickii Cornborough
Jess Breach
Shaunagh Brown
Ian Rose
Tim Benjamin
Aaron Phipps
Darren Braithwaite
Corinne Humphreys
Stuart Robinson
Kate Grey
Dan Bethell
Jack Shephard
Jane Sixsmith MBE
Lauren Smith
Marcus Ellis
Ayaz Bhuta
Maria Bertelli
Jenna Downing
Karen Atkinson MBE
Stephen Miller
Nathan Maguire
Lydia Greenway
Steve Brown
Graeme Storm
Jeanette Kwakye
Montell Douglas
Sarah Clark
Toby Garbett
Courtney Fry
Antony Cotterill
Katy Storie
Alex Slabinsky
Rachael Mackenzie
Charlotte Hartley
Steve Frew
Chris Cook
Liz Johnson
David Hill
Tom Davis
Nicola Minichiello
Anna Fitzpatrick
Jade Windley
Mike Mullen
Nathan Douglas
James Shaw
Neil Danns
Amanda Coulson
Mel Clarke
Jessica Weeks
Tom Haffield
Yasmin Clarke
Sophie Cox
Alistair Patrick-Heselton