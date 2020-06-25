Sports stars call for commitment to PE and Sport Premium funding

As the country starts its transition to a fresh normality, we have been sure you’ll agree with the need to do all we could to help young people reconnect and get over the damage done to their well-being in recent months.

Sport and Physical Education have a vital role to play in this recovery. But with almost one in three young people less active throughout lockdown, a definite focus and investment is required.

In recent years the PE and Sport Premium has supported primary schools in England to improve PE and sport, getting decidedly more young people active and enhancing their health and well-being.

We, the undersigned, are very concerned that the PE and Sport Premium funding will not be confirmed beyond this academic year. As a result, schools are being severely compromised within their ability to plan their support for young people’s physical and mental health.

We fear that any withdrawal of support for Physical Education and school sport at this critical time might be catastrophic for a generation of teenagers who have never needed them more.

We urge government to signal its commitment to young people’s wellbeing by confirming this essential funding without further delay.

Signatories

Sir Mo Farah

Hannah Cockroft MBE, DL

Clare Balding OBE

Lawrence Dallaglio OBE

Steve Cram CBE

Kate Richardson-Walsh OBE

Danny Care

Manu Tuilagi

Maddie Hinch MBE

Jenny Meadows

Martin Offiah MBE

Sarah Stevenson MBE

Chris Ashton

Keri-Anne Payne

Joe Marler

Chloe Rollie

Helen Richardson-Walsh MBE

Sophie Bray MBE

Marcus Smith

Jack Clifford

Mike Brown

Laura Unsworth MBE

Thinus Delport

Georgie Twigg MBE

Andew Castle

Hannah Macleod MBE

Shona McCallin MBE

Freddie Tuilagi

Lizzie Simmonds

Chris Adcock

Gabby Adcock

Louise Hunt

Craig Heap

Sam Ruddock

Allison Curbishley

Neil Ryan

Sarah Outen MBE

Jonathan Broom-Edwards

Sophie Allen

Ben Smith

Ali Jawad

Tammy Beaumont MBE

Sandy Ryan

Ed Stafford

Donna Fraser

Alex Dombrandt

Marc Leckie

Anna Caplice

Leanne Riley

Emily Scott

Rachel Burford

Sarah Beckett

Vickii Cornborough

Jess Breach

Shaunagh Brown

Ian Rose

Tim Benjamin

Aaron Phipps

Darren Braithwaite

Corinne Humphreys

Stuart Robinson

Kate Grey

Dan Bethell

Jack Shephard

Jane Sixsmith MBE

Lauren Smith

Marcus Ellis

Ayaz Bhuta

Maria Bertelli

Karen Atkinson MBE

Stephen Miller

Nathan Maguire

Lydia Greenway

Steve Brown

Graeme Storm

Jeanette Kwakye

Montell Douglas

Sarah Clark

Toby Garbett

Courtney Fry

Antony Cotterill

Katy Storie

Alex Slabinsky

Rachael Mackenzie

Charlotte Hartley

Steve Frew

Chris Cook

Liz Johnson

David Hill

Tom Davis

Nicola Minichiello

Anna Fitzpatrick

Jade Windley

Mike Mullen

Nathan Douglas

James Shaw

Neil Danns

Amanda Coulson

Mel Clarke

Jessica Weeks

Tom Haffield

Yasmin Clarke

Sophie Cox

Alistair Patrick-Heselton