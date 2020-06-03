Sport’s return from lockdown: Jack Grealish ‘deeply embarrassed’ by lockdown incident

Jack Grealish is hoping to attract a line beneath the controversy surrounding him agreeing to go to a buddy in the course of the coronavirus lockdown in March.

Police had been referred to as to the Dickens Heath space of Solihull to experiences a Range Rover had crashed into two parked automobiles, with footage rising on-line of the Aston Villa captain on the scene in slippers and a brilliant blue hoodie.

The midfielder later mentioned he was “deeply embarrassed” by the incident – lower than a day after launching a video enchantment for individuals to remain at residence in the course of the Government-enforced lockdown.

And in an interview with The Guardian, he mentioned: “I knew right away that I needed to come out and apologise myself, which I needed to do; I did not wish to conceal behind a membership assertion.

“I’m sufficiently old now and mature sufficient to know that I’d executed improper. I do know I’m a footballer however I’m nonetheless human and all of us make errors and right away I knew I’d made a mistake. I’m additionally a task mannequin as nicely to lots of people on the market, particularly younger youngsters who may look as much as me.

“So I try to act in respectable manner but since then I have tried to keep my head down, work hard and do as much charitable work as possible.”