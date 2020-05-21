Sport’s return from lockdown: IOC chief says Tokyo Olympics would be cancelled if not held in 2021

International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach says the Tokyo Games would should be scrapped if the occasion can not be held subsequent 12 months as a result of Covid-19 disaster.

In March, the IOC and Japanese authorities took the unprecedented resolution to delay the Games, which had been as a result of begin in July, for a 12 months as a result of novel coronavirus outbreak.

However, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has stated the multi-sports occasion can not happen in 2021 until the virus is contained and Bach stated he understood his place.

The novel coronavirus has contaminated greater than 17,100 folks in Japan, inflicting 797 deaths.

“Quite frankly, I have some understanding for this, because you can’t forever employ 3,000 or 5,000 people in an Organising Committee,” Bach advised the BBC.

“You can’t every year change the entire sports schedule worldwide of all the major federations. You can’t have the athletes being in uncertainty.”

Bach stated the IOC was dedicated to holding the Games subsequent 12 months although it needed to be ready for varied situations together with quarantining athletes.

“What could this mean for the life in an Olympic Village?” he stated.

“All these totally different situations are into account and because of this I’m saying it’s a mammoth activity, as a result of there are such a lot of totally different choices that it’s not straightforward to handle them (now).

“When we have a clear view on how the world will look on July 23, 2021, then [we will] take the appropriate decisions.”

Reuters