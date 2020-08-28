Sports Illustrated veteran Carol Alt, 59, reveals intense sexual harassment she experienced in ’80s

“There were a lot of not nice people,” Alt stated. “I had been stopped on the street many times, I was 18, and they would say ‘OH MY GOD’ you look like a model, and offer me shoots, they asked me to come with them right then to their studio.”

Alt stated, fortunately, her company safeguarded her to the very best of their capability.

“The best advice my agency ever gave me was to have the person call us. If they are legit they will call and you get the job. If they are not legit, they will never call,” she described.

Alt confessed she was likewise quite street-smart for a girl and would take a good friend with her to stand outside the hotel space where the casting conference would happen.

“I was always smart because, if the agency sent you on an early morning to meet a producer, I always brought a girlfriend to stand outside the door,” the Vogue star described.

“Funny enough, I auditioned for Steven Spielberg in a hotel space, however there were individuals there and I understood it was genuine,” Alt declared. “You need to secure …