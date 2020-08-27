Sports brands Nike, Under Armour throw support behind protesting NBA players By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Time commemorates its yearly list of the 100 most prominent individuals on the planet, in New York



By Aishwarya Venugopal, Sheila Dang and Nivedita Balu

(Reuters) – Major sportswear brands Under Armour Inc (NYSE:-RRB- and Nike Inc (NYSE:-RRB- stated on Thursday they support boycotts by expert athletes who declined to play following the cops shooting of a Black male in Wisconsin.

Under Armour (NYSE:-RRB- and star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on Thursday delayed the launch of a brand-new tennis shoe partnership, and stated in a declaration: “We support all of those in sport who are currently demanding societal change across the United States and the globe.”

Nike stated in a declaration on Thursday that it “stands in support of NBA and WNBA players and athletes across the sports community in their response to the senseless shooting of Jacob Blake.”

The display screens of support followed the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their playoff series on Wednesday in uniformity with those protesting cops cruelty in Kenosha, Wisconsin, about 40 miles (60 km) south of Milwaukee.

That led the National Basketball Association to hold off all 3 championship game on Wednesday and 3 more onThursday The boycott to demonstration …