Sports agent blasts Mike Dikta over national anthem comments: ‘Racism hiding behind faux patriotism is still racism’

MIKE DITKA: ‘IF YOU CAN’T REGARD OUR NATIONAL ANTHEM, GET THE HE– OUT OF THE NATION’

David Mulugheta, who is the president of Athletes First which represents Aaron Rodgers, Derwin James, and Earl Thomas to name a few, disagreed with Dikta’s remarks.

“This doesn’t surprise me at all. Mike Dikta traded his helmet in for a white hood as soon as he retired from football. Racism hiding behind faux patriotism is still racism,” he tweeted in reaction to a different tweet from previous NBA coach Stan Van Gundy.

Mulugheta later on included that he concurred that appreciating the flag wasn’t bigotry.

“I totally agree…and the sun is hot. Neither have anything to do with people kneeling during the anthem.”

Ditka’s remarks followed New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees at first stated he would never ever concur with anybody disrespecting the flag, however after he got a lots of reaction from fans and gamers throughout the league, Brees altered his position on the subject. Other professional athletes have actually voiced their viewpoints on the topic due to current occasions, triggered in big part by George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis previously this year.

Since then, gamers from throughout the sports spectrum have either kneeled throughout the national anthem or brought out some social justice message ahead of leagues rebooting in the middle of a pandemic.

