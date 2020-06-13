SpongeBob SquarePants Revealed as Gay by Nickelodeon for Pride Month

By
Jasyson
-

SpongeBob SquarePants‘ sexuality has entered the chat — and lo and behold, the Bikini Bottom dweller is, as many suspected for years, gay.

Nickelodeon officially made the reveal Saturday in a tweet shouting out Pride month (June), and attaching photos of three of their canon characters as a clear indicator that they’re all part of the LGBTQ+ community … but without actually saying it outright.

The studio writes, “Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month 🌈.⁣” All of the characters — which include Sponge, Schwoz Schwartz from ‘Henry Danger,’ and Korra from the ‘Avatar’ spin-off show ‘Legend of Korra’ — are featured in a rainbow color background, further signaling they truly are, in fact, the main community

Fans have known for a little while Korra was gay/bisexual — as it absolutely was revealed in the express and actually written into the script. Again, less with words … but just action.

As for Schwoz, the actor who plays him — Michael D. Cohen — is really a transgender man in actual life … something that was not revealed until recently. He transitioned decades ago. Now, when it comes to the Krusty Krab fry cook … well, let us just say folks had their suspicions for quite a while now. If you realize, you know … we wont break it down for boomers.

Funny enough, Nickelodeon AND the series creator Stephen Hillenburg came out firmly in the first 2000s and explicitly said SBSP had not been gay … but asexual. Change of heart?



Source link

Post Views: 12

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR