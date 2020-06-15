SpongeBob Squarepants gay? Nickelodeon just reinforced that theory

The network included a photo of the beloved animated character in a recently available tweet celebrating Pride Month.
“Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month,” the tweet reads.
#SpongeBobIsGay started trending as numerous decided the tweet was confirmation of the character’s sexuality.
Due in part to his close relationship with best friend Patrick Starfish, the net had sometime ago decided that SpongeBob was indeed gay.
But the show’s creator, Stephen Hillenburg, dismissed speculation concerning the characters’ relationship and sexuality in 2005.
Hillenburg died in 2018 at the age of 57 due to complications resulting from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly referred to as ALS.
CNN has reached out to Nickelodeon for comment.