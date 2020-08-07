Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated – F.U.N. Edition (PlayStation 4) – PlayStation 4 F.U.N. Edition



Price: $299.99 - $199.99

(as of Aug 07,2020 06:50:34 UTC – Details)



Are you ready, kids? The cult classic is back, faithfully remade in spongetastic splendor! Play as spongebob, patrick and sandy and show the evil plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save bikini bottom from lots of rampant robots? Of course you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn’t you! Want to join forces in a brand new multiplayer mode? The battle is on!

Thwart plankton’s evil plan to rule bikini bottom with his army of wacky robots

Meet countless characters from the beloved series

Brand new horde mode multiplayer for up to two players, online and splitscreen

Restored content that was cut from the original game like the robot squidward boss fight and more