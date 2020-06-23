SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run’ Skipping Theaters to Launch On Demand and CBS All Access (EXCLUSIVE)

“We are thrilled to have ‘The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run,’ a premier, first-run movie from one of ViacomCBS’ biggest brands, join CBS All Access’ expanding slate of franchise content from across ViacomCBS,” Marc DeBevoise, chief digital officer at ViacomCBS, told the publication. “This launch will be perfectly timed with our continued expansion and planned rebranding of the service in early 2021, as we welcome SpongeBob and the gang from Bikini Bottom to the service in the biggest way possible.”

CBS All Access may also have all prior seasons of “SpongeBob SquarePants” available included in an expansion.

“SpongeBob Movie” is the latest film to move to on demand since theaters across the country closed in March due to the coronavirus. “Trolls World Tour” and “The King of Staten Island,” have done the same.