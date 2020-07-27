Splatoon 2 (Nintendo Switch)



Price: $61.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 12:55:32 UTC – Details)



What is Splatoon 2? It’s splat or be splatted The squid kids called Inklings are back to splat more ink and claim more turf in this colourful and chaotic 4-on-4 action shooter. For the first time, take Turf War battles on-the-go with the Nintendo Switch system, and use any of the console’s portable play styles for intense local multiplayer action. Even team up for 4-player co-op fun in Salmon Run.

Traditional 4-on-4 turf battles return in Splatoon 2, along with new stages, new fashions and new weapons

Players can now compete on the TV or on the go in handheld mode, Supports local and online multiplayer

Using the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (sold separately) or Joy-Con, players can aim their ink using motion controls

Compatible with Nintendo Switch only