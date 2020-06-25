Splash Mountain, a Disney ride based on a controversial film, will be ‘completely reimagined’

Splash Mountain has been a mainstay atparks since its creation in 1989. The new changes to the ride will be implemented at Disneyland park in California and Magic Kingdom park in Florida.

More than 20,000 people signed an online petition on Change.org asking the company to alter the ride’s theme from “Song of the South” to “Princess and the Frog.”

“While the ride is considered a beloved classic, its history and storyline are steeped in extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes,” the petition read . “There is a huge need for diversity in the parks and this could help fill that need.”

Disney says the newest Splash Mountain concept is “inclusive” and “one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by.”

“It speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year,” Disney said on Thursday.

Disney added that the new ride — which the company has been working on since this past year — will pick up the story of “Princess and the Frog” after “the final kiss” and will join Princess Tiana and her trumpet-playing alligator Louis “on a musical adventure.” It will feature “some of the powerful music from the film as they prepare for their first-ever Mardi Gras performance.”

“Tiana is a modern, courageous, and empowered woman, who pursues her dreams and never loses sight of what’s really important,” Disney said on Thursday. “It’s a great story with a strong lead character, set against the backdrop of New Orleans and the Louisiana bayou.”

Disney did not give a date for the newest Splash Mountain, but noted that “conceptual design work is well underway.”

“Imagineers will soon be able to conduct preliminary reviews and develop a timeline for when the attraction transformation can begin,” the company said.