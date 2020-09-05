Spit socks and spit hoods: Here’s what they are and how police use them

Here is a take a look at what spit hoods are, why and when police officers might use them, and some debates surrounding their use.

What is a spit hood?

Spit hoods are products that some corrections officers, police officers and paramedics might put on a detainee’s head in particular scenarios to make it harder for that individual to spit at, or bite, those officers or others– possibly keeping at bay any contagious illness the user may have.

Some are essentially simply a mesh sack, with a ring of flexible at the opening. Others include a layer of another product– often material like that utilized in a medical mask– on the bottom half where one’s mouth would be.

The mesh is indicated to let the user continue to breathe and see, while including any spittle. They’re made and offered, consisting of online, by business that accommodate very first responders.

“They’re an effective tool,” stated Chet Epperson , a previous Rockford, Illinois, police chief who as a sergeant composed a policy for his department on the hoods’ use in the late 1990s. “You can spit all day,” and the spit typically isn’t going to predict out.”

Officers are worried about contracting an illness through battles with suspects– and the coronavirus pandemic just increases that sense of vulnerability, stated Maria Haberfeld , teacher of government and a police training specialist at New York’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

This year, federal district attorneys brought a lawsuit versus a Florida guy after he …