Spirit of the North is a single-player 3rd-person adventure game inspired by the breathtaking and mysterious landscapes of iceland. The story takes Root from various pieces of Nordic folklore. The game is unique in that it purposefully has no dialog or narrative. Players must breathe in their surroundings to solve various puzzles and speculate the meaning of a Lost ancient civilization. Play as an ordinary red Fox whose story becomes entwined with the Guardian of the northern lights, a Female spirit Fox. As you journey over the mountains and under red-stained skies, you’ll discover more about your companion and the land left in ruin.

Play as a Fox with spirit powers and discover a silent but unique style of Narration and story-telling.

Solve Puzzles and mysterious around the Nordic folklore.