Spire confirms purchase of Leavine Family Racing assets

Spire will take ownership of the group’s charter in the NASCAR Cup Series and its assets following this season’s last race at Phoenix Raceway.

Spire, which currently owns one charter in the Cup series, will broaden to a two-car operation in 2021 and transfer its group operations to LFR’s existing store in Concord, N.C.

“This is an exciting moment for Spire as we take the natural next step in our long-term plan to build our race team and prepare for the Next Gen car in 2022,” stated Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson.

“Bob Leavine invested more than cash into LFR and this market. He constructed a group brick by brick and we have actually long appreciated how he took his own actions in the garage. He likewise did it with his family at his side. We will not let that be lost in this deal.

“When you develop something with your family, it constantly implies a bit more. His capability to get in touch with fans was authentic and we are happy he selected us to bring this group forward.”

Spire Motorsports was developed in 2018 and is co-owned by long time NASCAR market executives Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.”Puchyr In simply the group’s very first season, Spire Motorsports made an upset success last July when Justin Haley won the rain-shortened Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

