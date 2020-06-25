Spike Lee’s ‘Rodney King’ – CNN

The movie, which stars Roger Guenveur Smith, portrays King, whose 1991 videotaped beating by the Los Angeles police led to riots when the officers have been acquitted.

Smith may also converse concerning the movie throughout a stay on-line dialogue on Thursday night with Sarah Bellamy, creative director of the Penumbra Theatre of St. Paul, MN, which presents work solely by black artists and the place Smith’s play was produced in 2015.

“Rodney King” was produced by Bob L. Johnson, a board member alongside Smith at L.A. Works, a nonprofit addressing starvation and homelessness.