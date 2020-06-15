Spike Lee sorry for supporting accused director Woody Allen

Image copyright

Film-maker Spike Lee has apologised after voicing support for “friend” Woody Allen, whose daughter has accused him of abusing her when she was seven.

On Friday, Lee dismissed cancel culture and described his fellow director as “a great, great film-maker”, saying: “I know he’s going through it right now.”

Allen has denied the claim and has perhaps not faced charges, but many in Hollywood have distanced themselves from him.

Lee later tweeted: “I Deeply Apologize. My Words Were WRONG.”

He wrote: “I Do Not And Will Not Tolerate Sexual Harassment, Assault Or Violence. Such Treatment Causes Real Damage That Can’t Be Minimized.”

Allen’s daughter Dylan has accused him of sexually abusing her in 1992. The film-maker was investigated but had not been prosecuted.

Actors including Greta Gerwig, Colin Firth and Mira Sorvino have since said they regret having worked with Allen, but the others, such as Scarlett Johansson and Diane Keaton, have supported him.

Allen has said the accusation was “a total fabrication from start to finish”.





In his recent memoir, he wrote: “I never laid a finger on Dylan, never did anything to her that could be even misconstrued as abusing her; it was a total fabrication from start to finish.”

In his original comments, Lee told New York radio station WOR 710: “I’d just like to state Woody Allen is a great, great film-maker, which cancel thing – it isn’t just Woody… And I do believe that when we look straight back on it we will see that in short supply of killing someone, I do not know if you can just erase someone like they never existed.

“Woody’s a buddy of mine, a fellow [New York] Knicks fan, and so i know he is going through it right now.”

But he backtracked on social media marketing the following day. The Oscar winner’s latest film Da 5 Bloods has just been released on Netflix.

