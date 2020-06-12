Spike Lee refuses to say Donald Trump’s name on ‘Da 5 Bloods’ press tour, refers to him only as ‘Agent Orange’

“As you can tell, I don’t say his name,” Spike Lee told the hosts of The View Friday after referring to President Donald Trump only as “Agent Orange” while promoting his new Vietnam drama, Da 5 Bloods.

Oh, we’ve noticed.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker’s appearance on The View came only hours after still another video interview he did on Thursday’s The Daily Show (er, The Daily Social Distancing Show, as its been called recent months).

“From the very beginning we’ve been fighting for this country, from the beginning!” Lee told host Trevor Noah while discussing Crispus Attucks, the first person killed during the Boston Massacre (and thus the American Revolution). “We’ve been fighting for this country, as you said, that doesn’t fight for us. We’ve been loving this country that doesn’t love us. So when this guy Agent Orange talks about our brother Colin Kaepernick [the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback seemingly blackballed from the NFL for kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality] not being patriotic, that’s some b-s. … It’s about the same thing that people are marching all across the streets in this world.”

Lee’s presidential nickname goes beyond The View and The Daily Show. The filmmaker has used the moniker, referencing the president’s artificial tan and the long-controversial chemical weapon employed by U.S. military forces in Vietnam, in just about any interview he’s got done promoting Da 5 Bloods. He also used the term making the press rounds for his last film, BlackKklansman, which won the famed provocateur his first competitive Academy Award, for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Da 5 Bloods follows four black Vietnam vets (Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis and Isaiah Whitlock Jr.) straight back to Southeast Asian country to recover the remains of their fallen squad leader (Chadwick Boseman) as well as an incident of gold they buried after salvaging it from the crashed helicopter. Lindo’s PTSD-suffering Paul is now an apologetic, MAGA hat-sporting Trump supporter, and is ridiculed by his friends and fellow vets for voting for the “Klansman in the Oval Office.”

“I mean, he has those tendencies,” Lee remarked about Trump in a interview with British GQ. “He sided with the Klan in Charlottesville. He’s sympathetic to their cause.” The filmmaker adds that Trump will “go down in history as the worst president of the United States of America.”

As for the decision to make Lindo’s character a Trump supporter: “I mean, all these bloods, these middle-aged black men, they don’t all think alike. So we thought about what could be the most extreme thing we could do — and that was an Agent Orange supporter.” Lee admits that he knows several African-American Trump supporters in his own life. “I mean, I don’t know if they voted, but, yeah, there are black people, a very small percentage, but there are black people who are drinking the Agent Orange Kool-Aid!”

The Do the Right Thing writer-director has been an outspoken opponent of Trump for years, but has amped up his attacks on his newest press tour, especially as the president continues to draw widespread criticism for his divisive rhetoric and response to the #BlackLivesMatter protests in the wake of to the police murder of George Floyd.

Lee name drops “Agent Orange” casually, with media outlets left to clarify the reference each and every time.

“Today we got this guy in the White House, Agent Orange … who is doing the same thing,” Lee told The Hollywood Reporter in drawing comparisons between Trump and politicians who mislead the American public through the Vietnam War. “Lies, bald-faced lies. I mean, it’s amazing to see these things on CNN, where with your personal eyes, you might see him say something, and then 24 hours later, that he says he never said this bulls**t he said.”

In response to Trump’s jobs report last week where in actuality the president bizarrely claimed it “was a great day for George Floyd,” Lee fired straight back to the Chicago Tribune: “What do I say to that? You know very well what? I’ll supply you with the initials. Hold on. I’m dyslexic, and so i gotta write it out. … What do I say to that? S-T-F-U! That’s what I say to Agent Orange: S-T-F-U.”

“That’s why when Agent Orange discusses, ‘If you don’t like America you can leave…’ F–k that!” Lee he said to Vanity Fair. “We built this motherf***er! After all, we’ve been nothing but patriotic! And this great, great country has not really made its promise yet to folks of color.”

“Agent Orange, if you didn’t guess,” the publication states, “is his nickname for Donald Trump.”

Da 5 Bloods has become streaming on Netflix.

Watch the trailer:

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment: