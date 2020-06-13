Spike Lee Apologizes for Woody Allen Comments

Click here to read the full article.

UPDATED: Spike Lee has issued an apology for his comments defending Woody Allen against cancel culture in Hollywood.

“I deeply apologize. My words were wrong. I do not and will not tolerate sexual harassment, assault or violence. Such treatment causes real damage that can’t be minimized,” he posted on Twitter on Saturday.

I Deeply Apologize. My Words Were WRONG. I Do Not And Will Not Tolerate Sexual Harassment, Assault Or Violence. Such Treatment Causes Real Damage That Can’t Be Minimized.-Truly, Spike Lee. — Spike Lee (@SpikeLeeJoint) June 13, 2020

In an interview on New York City radio station WOR’s talk show “In the Morning,” Lee shared his applying for grants how Allen has been treated with hosts Len Berman and Michael Riedel

“I’d just like to say Woody Allen is a great, great filmmaker and this cancel thing is not just Woody. And I think when we look back on it we are going to see that — short of killing somebody — I don’t know you that you can just erase somebody like they never existed,” Lee said.

Lee added, “Woody is a friend of mine, a fellow Knick fan, so I know he’s going through it right now.”

Despite being asked more about Allen, the conversation considered the New York Knicks, the NBA team which Lee is a longtime fan.

Allen has fallen out from grace with many people in Hollywood after accusations resurfaced that he molested his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow when she was 7 yrs . old. He has repeatedly denied the allegations and has perhaps not been charged with any crime after two police investigations in the ’90s.

Earlier in 2010, Allen’s memoir was released by Arcade Publishing after being rejected and protested by several other publishers. Amazon also canceled a movie cope with Allen, leading to them settling a $68 million lawsuit. The studio dropped his film “A Rainy Day in New York” from distribution, and some stars, including Timothée Chalamet, donated the money they created from the film to charity.

