Spike Lee apologizes after appearing to defend Woody Allen

Lee referred to Allen as “a friend of mine” and “a fellow Knick fan” adding, “So I know he’s going through it right now.”

Allen has consistently denied the allegation and wasn’t charged. Investigators concluded during the time that Dylan Farrow had not been abused, according to The New York Times, which covered the custody proceedings after Allen filed for custody of his three children with Mia Farrow in 1992.

Lee’s comments were not received well, and the filmmaker took to Twitter to write, “I Deeply Apologize. My Words Were WRONG.”

“I Do Not And Will Not Tolerate Sexual Harassment, Assault Or Violence,” the tweet read. “Such Treatment Causes Real Damage That Can’t Be Minimized.-Truly, Spike Lee.”