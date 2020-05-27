Spike in coronavirus cases ‘signals second wave of outbreak’ in Armenia – prime minister – Armenian News

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday shared his problem over the enhancing cases of coronavirus in Armenia, calling the closet’s focus to the most recent records “prompting an imminent second wave” of episodes.

In his speech at the closet conference, Pashinyan likewise repeated 3 “simple rules” which he claimed are extremely important for counteracting the high documents. The premier especially emphasized the significance of using masks, sanitizing hands on a normal basis as well as maintaining social range.

The National Center for Disease Control as well as Prevention reported 372 brand-new cases as well as 12 fatalities previously today, bringing the complete number of the infections to 7,774 as well as the casualties – to142

“Today’s figures demonstrate that we, unfortunately, have not got used to living side by side with coronavirus. We will permanently have contact with not only local but also global cases. For instance, we return many of our compatriots from abroad, and there are people among them infected with coronavirus. If we, with our public behavior, are not able to contain the coronavirus spread, we will be all the time facing such a situation,” he claimed, encouraging federal government actions to tighten up management threat.