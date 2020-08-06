Spiderweb Is Slathered in Neurotoxins That May Subdue or Kill Prey, Scientists Say

As if spiderwebs weren’t already icky enough, some spiders have gone and made them poisonous as well, a new study reveals.

The unique properties of spiderwebs have long fascinated materials scientists. They’re constructed from one of the toughest known natural materials: lighter, yet five times stronger than steel, and bacteria resistant to boot.

Spider silk is also shudder-inducingly sticky and impressively elastic. You’d think these qualities alone are sufficient to capture prey, but it turns out the webs spiders construct with their silk do more than just act as a trap. New research suggests orb-weaving spiders also lace their webs with neurotoxins.

Back in 2011, a study found the golden orb weavers (Trichonephila antipodiana) of Asia and Australia lace their webs with a chemical repellent, to keep other creepy crawlies away from their larder of prey, and possibly to also avoid becoming dinner themselves.

The chemical, called 2-pyrrolidinone, deters moths, caterpillars and ants among others. But only the larger spiders, whose webs are thick enough to carry their more substantial weight, bothered to do this. Smaller spiders, whose webs are too fragile to even support ants, don’t seem to bother with such fancy chemicals.

Now, molecular biologist Fanciele Grego Esteves from University of São…