Spider-Man: No Way Home crosses $1 billion in global sales, analyst weighs on the future of movies
Box Office Pro Chief Analyst Shawn Robbins joins the Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro and Alexandra Canal to discuss holiday box office performances, and what to expect from the movie industry as the pandemic stretches into 2022.

