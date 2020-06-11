Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 Game Announced, Sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man

Spider-Man is coming to PS5. At the online PS5 event, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a launch title for the PS5 and another entry in the Spider-Man series that began with Marvel’s Spider-Man in 2018 on the PS4. As you can tell, the Spider-Man PS5 game will give attention to the eponymous superhero, who was simply featured in the first game as a photographer, was bitten with a genetically-modified spider, gained spider-like powers, and received training from Peter Parker.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales was announced with a teaser trailer at the PS5 games event, which featured Miles in action in his well-known suit, swinging through New York City and protecting its citizens from danger, and walking outside. The Spider-Man: Miles Morales teaser trailer ended by revealing a “Holiday 2020” release date, which puts it alongside the launch of the PS5 in late 2020.

Though Miles is not any doubt the protagonist, there isn’t any word about what happened to its version of Peter Parker. He might be involved on Spider-Man: Miles Morales as well, but there’s no word on that just yet.

The original Spider-Man game was a critical and commercial hit for Sony-owned developer Insomniac Games, which can be most likely behind the sequel as well. It was compared to the Batman: Arkham series — that’s high praise for just about any superhero game — also it ended up among the best-selling PS4 games ever with over 13.2 million copies sold.

You may also know Miles Morales from the 2018 Oscar-winning animated movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales has gone out late 2020 on the PS5.