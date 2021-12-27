‘Spider-Man’ grosses $1B at box office, Roche COVID tests receive EUA, Starboard invests in GoDaddy
Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman breaks down several of the leading international headlines. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ crosses the $1 billion mark, Roche at-home COVID tests get emergency use authorization and GoDaddy has a new activist investor in Starboard.

