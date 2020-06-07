Spicy cornbread recipe

My mother used to produce cornbread in Bengal, however it wasn’t until we holidayed in the Punjab that individuals discovered an amazing, spicy version that I was desperate to replicate. Here, I have replaced the plain flour that will normally be properly used to bind the cornbread with ground almonds, rendering it both gluten-free and delicious.

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 30 minutes, plus cooling

MAKES

18 slices

INGREDIENTS

175g melted butter, ghee or oil, plus extra for greasing and to drizzle on top

200g cornmeal/polenta flour

170g ground almonds

1 tsp salt

2 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp bicarbonate of non-alcoholic drink

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp chilli powder

1 courgette, diced small

100g natural yogurt

75ml cold water

4 small eggs

METHOD