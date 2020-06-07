Spicy cornbread recipe

My mother used to produce cornbread in Bengal, however it wasn’t until we holidayed in the Punjab that individuals discovered an amazing, spicy version that I was desperate to replicate. Here, I have replaced the plain flour that will normally be properly used to bind the cornbread with ground almonds, rendering it both gluten-free and delicious.

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 30 minutes, plus cooling

MAKES

18 slices

INGREDIENTS

  • 175g melted butter, ghee or oil, plus extra for greasing and to drizzle on top
  • 200g cornmeal/polenta flour
  • 170g ground almonds
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • ¼ tsp bicarbonate of non-alcoholic drink
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tsp ground turmeric
  • 1 tsp chilli powder
  • 1 courgette, diced small
  • 100g natural yogurt
  • 75ml cold water
  • 4 small eggs

METHOD

  1. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/Gas 6. Grease and line a 30cm round ovenproof pan with baking parchment.
  2. In a big bowl, combine the butter or ghee, cornmeal, ground almonds, salt, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda, cumin, turmeric and chilli powder, and whisk together well.
  3. Add the courgette, yogurt and water, and slowly add the eggs, individually. Whisk until well combined.
  4. Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan and smooth the top along with your fingers.
  5. Bake for 30 minutes – a skewer inserted should emerge clean when done.
  6. Leave to cool for 30 minutes before removing from the pan, drizzling with a generous level of butter or ghee, and serving.



