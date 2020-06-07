Spicy cornbread recipe

My mother used to produce cornbread in Bengal, however it wasn’t until we holidayed in the Punjab that individuals discovered an amazing, spicy version that I was desperate to replicate. Here, I have replaced the plain flour that will normally be properly used to bind the cornbread with ground almonds, rendering it both gluten-free and delicious.
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 30 minutes, plus cooling
MAKES
18 slices
INGREDIENTS
- 175g melted butter, ghee or oil, plus extra for greasing and to drizzle on top
- 200g cornmeal/polenta flour
- 170g ground almonds
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 tsp baking powder
- ¼ tsp bicarbonate of non-alcoholic drink
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp ground turmeric
- 1 tsp chilli powder
- 1 courgette, diced small
- 100g natural yogurt
- 75ml cold water
- 4 small eggs
METHOD
- Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/Gas 6. Grease and line a 30cm round ovenproof pan with baking parchment.
- In a big bowl, combine the butter or ghee, cornmeal, ground almonds, salt, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda, cumin, turmeric and chilli powder, and whisk together well.
- Add the courgette, yogurt and water, and slowly add the eggs, individually. Whisk until well combined.
- Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan and smooth the top along with your fingers.
- Bake for 30 minutes – a skewer inserted should emerge clean when done.
- Leave to cool for 30 minutes before removing from the pan, drizzling with a generous level of butter or ghee, and serving.