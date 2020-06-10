SPFL Trust receives multimillion-pound donation to support clubs in Scottish football | Football News





The donation will support clubs throughout the 4 divisions in the SPFL

The SPFL Trust has reached an settlement with businessman James Anderson over a considerable donation in extra of £3m to assist clubs and support their communities.

Every membership throughout the 4 divisions will likely be eligible to obtain a £50,000 grant for support in the course of the coronavirus disaster, supplied they show it’s going to outcome in a group profit.

Anderson, a fund supervisor and associate with funding agency Baillie Gifford, has gifted the charity £3,125,000 inclusive of reward support – the one greatest private donation in Scottish football historical past.

