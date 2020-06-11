SPFL restructure: Clubs to be consulted on possible league reconstruction | Football News





The SPFL are proposing a 14-10-10-10 league restructure of the leagues

The SPFL have written to all 42 clubs asking for their views on a proposed permanent move to a 14-10-10-10 league restructure.

An “indicative vote” is being requested from all clubs by Monday June 15 at 10am with the intention of the structure, if successful, being put in place from next season.

The proposal wouldn’t normally only mean altering the existing financial distribution model but in addition admitting two new member clubs from the Highland and Lowland Leagues.

Any such move would need the support of 11 of the 12 Premiership clubs as well as 17 or more clubs from the Premiership and Championship combined and 32 or more over all.

Neil Doncaster, chief executive of the SPFL said: “It is clear there is enough support for a permanent 14-10-10-10 structure to merit a second consultation stage.

“It’s important to underline this is not a binding vote and is intended only to steer the board on whether to put forward a formal resolution for voting on, or not.”

If there is adequate support, any required EGM would have to be held within 7 days due to the tight timescales associated with confirming fixtures for the beginning of the 2020-21 season in August.

The SPFL admit there is certainly sympathy for the clubs relegated due to the curtailment of the current season due to the coronavirus pandemic with this particular proposal meaning those teams would instantly regain their previous divisional status.

Such a reconstruction would also see the second-placed teams in the Championship, League 1 and League 2 (Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Falkirk and Edinburgh City) promoted along with the aforementioned promotion into League 2 of a team from each one of the Highland and Lowland Leagues.

However, the SPFL are quick to explain no other league reconstruction proposal would be considered after both Rangers and Hearts had previously submit their own plans.

And should the outcomes of the indicative vote show there is insufficient support for a 14-10-10-10 structure, the prevailing League structure will be maintained.

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor believes it isn’t the right time to discuss restructuring the SPFL

‘We shouldn’t rush reconstruction proposals’

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor believes the matter of league reconstruction shouldn’t be rushed through with the immediate focus as an alternative being on the new season and the challenges surrounding it.

“Clubs should only be concentrating at the moment on getting training back, to get contact training back, and to get matches going,” MacGregor said.

“We only have maybe seven weeks until the start of season, so to think about reconstruction at any given time when the Scottish football environment has been stressed could be the wrong time.

“But I do think that it should something that should be considered, we should take our time with it, and we should examine it thoroughly.”