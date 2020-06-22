SPFL: League 1 and League 2 clubs given Friday deadline to submit restart plans | Football News





League One and League Two clubs must submit their preferences by Friday

League One and Two clubs in Scotland have until Friday to indicate their preference for when they will be capable of resuming competitive football.

Clubs have been asked in a questionnaire from the SPFL if they feel capable of resuming in August, October, across the New Year, or should they wish to “hibernate” for a full season.

League One clubs have been told to know that if they decide to “hibernate”, they risk losing their place in the division and starting these season in League Two.

The Scottish Championship is scheduled to restart on the weekend of October 17 with a shortened 27-game season. The Scottish Premiership’s provisional start date happens to be August 1.

Partick Thistle have joined Hearts in taking legal action contrary to the SPFL

Partick Thistle, who have been relegated to League One, have indicated they’re ready to resume training “immediately”, but other clubs in the low leagues, the majority of whom are part-time, actually have no contracted players on the books.

‘SPFL legal action could delay season’

Sports lawyer and former Hearts defender David Winnie says legal action contrary to the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) could delay the 2020/21 season.

On Wednesday, Hearts and Partick Thistle released a joint statement to announce they’ve lodged court papers to challenge their relegations.

Hearts were relegated to the Scottish Championship and Patrick Thistle to League One following the SPFL season was curtailed.

The clubs have submitted a petition with Scotland’s highest civil court after joining forces to fight the fate that was sealed when only 16 of 42 Scottish Professional Football League clubs backed the newest and last league reconstruction attempt.

“Unless they have tried to fast-track these proceedings, there’s no way it could be started and finished in seven or eight weeks,” said Winnie.

“Would Hearts ask for efficiently an interdict to stop the league from starting? I have no idea. It’s a possible option for them.

“I think, in any event, there will be issues logistically for the league.”

In a joint statement, the two clubs said that they had no wish to disrupt the game or interfere with your decision to declare clubs champions or nominate European qualifiers.

But they will seek compensation if they’re not restored to the divisions they certainly were in once the coronavirus pandemic suspended play and fundamentally led to the curtailment of the campaign.