SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has indicated the board would not override any decision voted for by clubs regarding potential changes to the structure of the league

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has rejected criticism of the organisation’s role in discussions over restructuring, insisting it has taken the lead on the matter.

The 2020/21 season of the Scottish Premiership will begin in August – exclusively on Sky Sports – however it is still unclear how the league will be formatted.

Discussions, largely light emitting diode by Rangers and Hearts, over restructuring the current 12-10-10-10 format of the Scottish professional leagues have been ongoing since the 2019/20 season was curtailed in May, but a resolution is yet can be found.

The SPFL have proposed a brand new 14-10-10-10 format, and have asked clubs to supply an indicative vote on the plan by Monday.

If it’s successful, the brand new format will soon be in place in August; when it is not, Doncaster says forget about reconstruction talks will take place before the year starts.

Hearts owner Ann Budge has been a prominent supporter of league restructuring after her team were relegated from the curtailed Premiership

Doncaster says the SPFL – as a members’ organisation – need to do what the clubs think is best, but does not believe it has taken a back seat over restructuring.

He told Sky Sports News: “It’s as much as any club to bring forward a proposal at any time, and differing clubs have put forward proposals, both linked to reconstruction as well as other issues. Ultimately, if they have support from members, then it’s important that’s voted through.

“We are taking the lead. We’ve gone out to clubs with a specific structure. We’ve asked them to point whether they would support that structure. If sufficient numbers do, then we’ll keep coming back with an answer.

“What became clear from the very first stage of consultation was that a temporary fix wasn’t going to gain sufficient approval. There was some sympathy for the notion of an expanded Premiership, and that is the basis on which we’ve gone back once again to clubs.

“We’re asking them a very specific question: would you support a 14-10-10-10 structure? If sufficient clubs indicate over the weekend that they are supportive, then that’s what we’ll bring forward.”

The Scottish Premiership is placed to return in August included in a new cope with Sky Sports

Doncaster also suggested that, if the 14-10-10-10 plans aren’t passed, that he does not believe it will stop clubs from lobbying for a change to the structure of the leagues.

“The only certainty when it comes to divisional structure is that, whatever you have at any moment in time, it is not the right one,” that he said. “People always believe there may be a much better structure on the market.

“We’ve had this 12-team Premiership for the higher part of 20 years. The split has become a thing that people are well used to. It provides tight finishes, both at the very top and in the bottom, and it’s exciting.

“Some believe that going to a 14-team format will avoid the perceived unfairness that the relegation of clubs at the end of the season has created. But ultimately it depends on a sufficient numbers of clubs backing it for it to become a reality.”

Hampden could host Premiership matches

Doncaster also gave his backing to Hearts and Hibernian’s talks with the Scottish Rugby Union over using Murrayfield to host home matches, and believes Hampden Park may be a potential venue if the Premiership returns.

Hampden, along with Murrayfield, is among Scotland’s largest stadiums, and would provide clubs with greater flexibility when it comes to admitting people to watch football while social distancing guidelines caused by coronavirus remain in force.

Doncaster said: “I just like the idea of creative thinking to simply help clubs get fans back to stadia, the moment they safely can. If there are larger stadia on the market that are going to help with social distancing, then that can only be part of a really positive solution.

“The sooner we could get fans back in stadia, the better it’ll be for everyone. We’ve got numerous really big stadia across Scotland which may be able to be utilized by clubs, if that’s what they want to do.

“We don’t yet know what the arrangements may be to enable fans back into stadia, but it’s likely that there is going to be some form of social distancing required, at least in the early stages.

“Clearly, the bigger stadia you’ve got to play with, the easier that will be.”