SPFL expects Aberdeen vs Hamilton to go ahead as scheduled despite coronavirus outbreak | Football News

The SPFL completely expects Wednesday’s video game in between Aberdeen and Hamilton Academical at Pittodrie to go ahead as scheduled.

Eight Aberdeen gamers are self-isolating, after 2 evaluated favorable for coronavirus recently following a journey to an Aberdeen bar on August 1.

The city of Aberdeen stays in a partial state of lockdown following an outbreak of coronavirus.

All 12 Scottish Premiership club captains and supervisors held talks with Dr Jason Leitch, the Scottish Government’s National Clinical Director, on Monday night in the wake of the breach of guidelines at Aberdeen.