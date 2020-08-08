Spencer Dinwiddie To Sit Out League Restart

At the suggestion of group medical professionals, SpencerDinwiddie will remain of the league’s restart at Disney World later on this month. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the point player just recently detected with COVID-19 will remain of an abundance of care.

The loss of Dinwiddie is the current in a long line of them for Nets fans. The group will currently lack Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan and Wilson Chandler when play resumes.

Dinwiddie remains in the middle of a profession year for the franchise, averaging 20.6 points and 6.8 helps per video game in 64 contests.

The injuries will make life hard for the Nets as they want to keep theNo 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.

