Speedy creamy fettuccine with lemon recipe

This is simple but luxurious (it’s rich which means you don’t desire a huge serving). Add cooked broccoli, shreds of parma ham, lardons (tossing them in at the last minute), or just own it as it is.

Prep time: 1 minute | Cooking time: 15 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

300ml double cream

Juice of 1½ lemons and zest of 2

325g dried egg fettuccine

50g Parmesan, grated, plus much more to serve

METHOD