Speedy creamy fettuccine with lemon recipe

By
Jackson Delong
-

This is simple but luxurious (it’s  rich which means you don’t desire a huge serving). Add cooked broccoli, shreds of parma ham, lardons (tossing them in at the last minute), or just own it as it is.

Prep time: 1 minute | Cooking time: 15 minutes

SERVES

Four 

INGREDIENTS

  • 300ml double cream
  • Juice of 1½ lemons and zest of 2 
  • 325g dried egg fettuccine
  • 50g Parmesan, grated, plus much more to serve

METHOD

  1. Put the cream, lemon juice and zest into a sauté pan and bring to the boil. Reduce by way of a third, though be careful  – it reduces very quickly.
  2. Cook the pasta in plenty  of boiling salted water  until al dente.
  3. Add the cheese and some seasoning to the cream.
  4. Drain the pasta and add it to the pan. Heat through gently for about 40 seconds and serve with extra Parmesan.



