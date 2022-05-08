Speech and light clashes in Gyumri during the opposition rally | Morning

The opposition rally in the Theater Square of Gyumri started with a slight delay, as an incident had taken place at the Horom crossroads, the relatives of the prisoners had blocked the road of the rally. There were clashes.

Light clashes also took place in Gyumri’s Theater Square, but were immediately settled under the intervention and strict control of a large number of police officers.

At the beginning of the rally in the theater square, a young man tried to tense the situation by shouting “Nikol, Prime Minister.”

Former RPA MP Sukias Avetisyan tried to prevent, urged to leave the square and express his political views there, the participants quickly calmed down the situation, not allowing a clash.

The square was quite crowded, Pashinyan’s supporters sometimes cursed, at the end of the rally they shouted “with these participants” and criticized “why did you come and pollute Gyumri?”

“Do you have a homeland, stateless people?” The participants of the rally, in their turn, countered.

Mutual insults and criticisms were voiced, which were quickly resolved with the intervention of the police.

University lecturers, former judges, school principals, former governors of Shirak took part in the rally. The lecturers of different universities of Gyumri made speeches.

It was noticeable that the Horom incident was hard on the opposition figures, they in their speeches referred to the incident and the issue of prisoners with special emphasis. They criticized Nikol Pashinyan for turning an Armenian against an Armenian.

“Armenians are taken out against Armenians, taking advantage of their parents’ emotional state of mind. Taking advantage of the fact that the children of those parents depend on him, he tries to turn the Armenian against the Armenian in order to suppress the opposition rallies. We are now saying, Nicole, you will not succeed, because dignified Armenians will stand up and we will stand up, throwing you out, we will fix the broken backbone of our homeland. We are a struggling nation, we are a nation that does not kneel before the Turks, we say, struggle. “

The organizers of the incident said that they were the servants of all the authorities, who gave money, served them and will continue to serve the next ones, because “those people are not people of the homeland, but people of the stomach.”

MP Vahe Hakobyan made a speech, calling Gyumri “a symbolic city of Armenian-Russian friendship.”

According to him, the symbols will not be taken away from the Turks. He reminded that we do not have time, the Turk has come, he has entered our house.

He spoke about the preconditions set by the Turks. He mentioned that the Zangezur corridor is a precondition.

“The appetite of the Turks continues to open, now they want a corridor, and this government is doing everything possible to achieve their goal, but we will not leave. “This is not the struggle of a position, of one person, of some people, this is the struggle of all of us, պետք we must become one fist, otherwise the question of our existence or not is today,” said Vahe Hakobyan.

He noted that they are in favor of having stable, developed relations with their neighbors, long-term peace, but it should not be at the expense of our territorial integrity and identity, talent and self-love, and this government is constantly leading to defeats and concessions. He demanded the removal of Nikol Pashinyan.

The former governor of Shirak Arthur Khachatryan made a speech, he also referred to today’s incident.

“I want to refer to the demands of our compatriots who had a conversation with us today, I will put it this way. I want to remind the position of these same authorities on the issue of the same captives.

Do you remember that they said that our brothers would not be offended to stay in Turkish prisons for another two months, they were the ones who said that we consider the issue of prisoners closed. Are they trying to exploit the misfortune of those people now? Are they trying to deceive those people again, they say that if others come, that issue will not be solved, because they burned a flag, and so on. Let those people fulfill their promise so that later they can say, give us more time to solve a problem.

It will be four years from today that tomorrow Pashinyan will be the Prime Minister, four years is a term of the US President, well, what has he done in these four years to tell those people, give me more time, what promise has he fulfilled? ”

Arthur Khachatryan said that Nikol Pashinyan said in 2018 that he would bring you happiness and addressed the people gathered at the Horom crossroads, asking, “Are you happy?”

“Which of the people who blocked the road is happy? Now he says, ‘I will bring peace, people, peace, kneeling, they do not get it by crying, no weak people of the world, no weak state lives in peace.’ “There is no peace by begging,” said Arthur Khachatryan.

He said that we should be strong for peace, not in Turkish fortresses.

Hayk Mamijanyan, an MP from the “I have honor” faction, said in his speech that the incident had been organized at the Horom crossroads because the security forces were already refusing to carry out Nikol Pashinyan’s illegal orders.

“There is no Nikol, there is no Nikol,” the deputy shouted, urging that no one else should ever allow the people of any government to divide love and whites.

He announced that it was the last stage of the struggle.

Nune AREVSHATYAN